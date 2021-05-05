Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 05 2021
Prince Harry had a tough time at school while William was the ‘homecoming king’

Wednesday May 05, 2021

Prince William and Prince Harry may be connected by blood but the two brothers are poles apart when it comes to their personalities.

According to an old schoolmate of the Harry and William, the two had extremely different experiences while studying at Eton.

Per The Cut, the schoolmate named Jim said: “William was very integrated. There’s this sort of society in your top year where if you’re kind of popular or beloved by teachers and boys alike you get voted into the Eton society, which is known as ‘Pop,’ and you got to choose your own waistcoat and wear special trousers.”

“William was a Pop so he was like a homecoming-king type, but Harry wasn’t — I think Harry probably had it harder finding his way,” he added.

Jim also revealed that despite being heirs to the throne, the two were treated like every other student in the institution. 

