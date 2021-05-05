Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 05 2021
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's romance might lead to possible engagement

Wednesday May 05, 2021

Travis Barker has already talked about popping the question to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are getting serious every passing day.

According to an insider, the musician has already talked about popping the question to the reality TV star.

A source tells Entertainment Tonight, "Kourtney and Travis are in love and have talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married."

The source added that "Kourtney hasn’t felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see a forever with Travis." 

The couple has not shied away from indulging in extreme PDA on their Instagram posts. 

Earlier, Barker even confessed love by getting a tattoo specially for his ladylove.

"Although the couple hasn’t been together for a while, they’ve known each other for years and have a strong connection. Kourtney's family hasn’t seen her this happy in a while and they love Travis," the source added. "The couple's kids get along great and that has made things much easier for them."

