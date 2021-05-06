Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus: Pakistan starts formulation, packing of China's CanSino Bio vaccine

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 06, 2021

Vial of Convidecia vaccine. File photo

  • NIH to produce 100,000 doses of CanSino Bio vaccine by the end of May.
  • Locally produced CanSino Bio vaccine will be available for masses by the end of the month, says NIH.
  • Raw material enough to produce 120,000 doses of the vaccine arrived in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has begun work on formulating and packing the single-dose CanSino Bio vaccine locally, confirmed the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Thursday. 

Related items

    The NIH authorities said the raw material for the vaccine's production has been imported from China, adding that work on formulating and packing the vaccine has begun. 

    "The [locally packed] vaccine will be available by the end of the current month," said NIH authorities. 

    The health institute said it would be able to prepare 100,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of May, adding that its raw material was imported to Pakistan on the night of May 4. 

    "Raw material enough to produce 120,000 doses of the CanSino Bio vaccine was imported to Pakistan," confirmed NIH authorities. 

    Chinese experts in Pakistan to help produce CanSino Bio vaccine

    NIH officials had earlier announced that Pakistan would start packaging the vaccine in May. 

    The NIH officials had said the arrangements to prepare CanSino Bio's coronavirus vaccine were already completed, adding that they were waiting for the raw material of the vaccine to arrive in Pakistan. 

    Chinese experts are also present in Islamabad to help in the preparation of the vaccine, the official had revealed, adding that the NIH had started the venture in collaboration with a Chinese company.

    More From Pakistan:

    PM Imran Khan promises 'revolution' in Pakistan's agriculture sector

    PM Imran Khan promises 'revolution' in Pakistan's agriculture sector
    PMD says Pakistan to receive less rainfall in May than usual

    PMD says Pakistan to receive less rainfall in May than usual
    PTI wants Election Commission to annul NA-249 by-election

    PTI wants Election Commission to annul NA-249 by-election
    Pakistani activist in West London serves free 500 meals per day to the needy

    Pakistani activist in West London serves free 500 meals per day to the needy
    British-Pakistani woman says family facing racist treatment at UK quarantine facility

    British-Pakistani woman says family facing racist treatment at UK quarantine facility
    What will remain open in Punjab during Eid holidays?

    What will remain open in Punjab during Eid holidays?
    NA-249 by-poll: ECP says vote recount to continue despite parties’ boycott

    NA-249 by-poll: ECP says vote recount to continue despite parties’ boycott
    Pakistan will play important role in future for peace in Afghanistan: Joe Biden

    Pakistan will play important role in future for peace in Afghanistan: Joe Biden
    Pakistan to receive first batch of free AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine May 8

    Pakistan to receive first batch of free AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine May 8
    Coronavirus update: Pakistan reports over 100 deaths during past 24 hours

    Coronavirus update: Pakistan reports over 100 deaths during past 24 hours
    PM Imran Khan 'deeply saddened' over Ashraf Sehrai's death in Indian custody

    PM Imran Khan 'deeply saddened' over Ashraf Sehrai's death in Indian custody
    Swat's coronavirus positivity ratio shoots up to 50%

    Swat's coronavirus positivity ratio shoots up to 50%

    Latest

    view all