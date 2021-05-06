Man escapes Karachi quarantine centre after testing COVID-19 positive

A man on Thursday escaped from a coronavirus quarantine centre in Karachi after he tested positive for coronavirus on arrival at the Jinnah International Airport and was placed there.

During the last 24 hours, 1,239 passengers arrived at Jinnah terminal, of them, five had tested positive for coronavirus, a statement from the Chief Minister House said.

When Geo News contacted the provincial health department, they confirmed the incident and said the man who escaped from the federal government's quarantine center had tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department said the patient was kept in Bhittaiabad Hospital's quarantine center near the airport.