Malaika Arora touches on her love for home cooking

Bollywood star Malaika Arora recently got candid about her son’s love for home cooking as well as his most favorite comfort food.

The actor got candid in the newest episode of Star Vs Food and admitted, "I really look forward to days like this because it has all my passion in it, which is spending time with my near and dear ones, my dear friends, cooking, learning something that I don't know, meeting new people, raiding a kitchen."



While recalling the catalyst for her cooking journey Arora admitted, "He once came back from school and he told me, 'mumma, all the other parents cook such yummy stuff and you don't know to cook, actually that was one of my challenges that I took up when I said, you know what, I will show you and I can do this! So, I cook for him pretty often,"