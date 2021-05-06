Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 06 2021
CSS 2020 results announced, less than 2% pass

Thursday May 06, 2021

The results for the Central Superior Service (CSS) Exam 2020 were announced on Thursday, with less than 2% candidates passing the exam, a statement said.

In the attempt only 1.96% of candidates were able to pass the competitive exam among the 18,553 candidates who appeared for it, the post-result statement said.

Three hundred and seventy-six candidates passed the written exam out of the 18,553 candidates. Of the 376 people, 226 were male, and 138 were female.

The total candidates who were recommended for appointment are 221 — 142 male and 79 female.

In the last attempt, the passing ratio stood at 3%.

