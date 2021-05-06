Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle accused of ‘ripping off’ an author with children’s book

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 06, 2021

Meghan Markle accused of ‘ripping off’ an author with children’s book

Many experts and sources believe Meghan Markle straight up ripped off a fellow author with her new children’s book titled The Bench and the internet is erupting in fury.

According to a report by Metro reports about a 2018 similar story titled The Boy On the Bench came forward and many assumed the former royal ripped off the book by Corrinne Averiss.

Hoever, the original author Ms Averiss issued a statement shortly after the news went public and claimed, “Reading the description and published excerpt of the Duchess’s new book, this is not the same story or the same theme as The Boy on the Bench. I don’t see any similarities apart from the use of a bench – which exist in as many stories as they do parks and gardens.”

More From Entertainment:

'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist says she's publishing her first book

'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist says she's publishing her first book
'The Water Man': David Oyelowo, Chavis and Rosario Dawson speak about the new film

'The Water Man': David Oyelowo, Chavis and Rosario Dawson speak about the new film

Ed Sheeran signs sponsorship deal with English football club

Ed Sheeran signs sponsorship deal with English football club

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ask for Covid vaccine donations for Archie´s birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ask for Covid vaccine donations for Archie´s birthday
Meghan Markle portrays Prince Harry’s ‘unhappiness’ over military titles loss

Meghan Markle portrays Prince Harry’s ‘unhappiness’ over military titles loss
Snoop Dogg sheds light on ‘accepting’ old age ahead of 50th birthday

Snoop Dogg sheds light on ‘accepting’ old age ahead of 50th birthday
Meghan Markle ‘couldn’t’ hack’ royal life: report

Meghan Markle ‘couldn’t’ hack’ royal life: report
Experts bash ‘high maintenance’ Meghan Markle

Experts bash ‘high maintenance’ Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's use of royal title in book 'looks ridiculous'

Meghan Markle's use of royal title in book 'looks ridiculous'

Video: Snoop Dogg's son wants to date Khloe Kardashian?

Video: Snoop Dogg's son wants to date Khloe Kardashian?
Actor Steven Seagal gifts a samurai sword to Venezuela's Maduro

Actor Steven Seagal gifts a samurai sword to Venezuela's Maduro
Atiqa Odho asks fans to pray for Marina Khan's recovery from COVID-19

Atiqa Odho asks fans to pray for Marina Khan's recovery from COVID-19

Latest

view all