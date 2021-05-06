Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 06 2021
By
Web Desk

'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist says she's publishing her first book

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 06, 2021

Melissa Benoist on Thursday announced that she is publishing her first book.

Taking to Instagram, the "Supergirl" star shared a cover of the book and wrote, "I am so thrilled to share that I am publishing my first book with my sister @jessicabenoistyoung and author Mariko Tamaki".

According to her Insta post, the book titled "Haven's Secret"  would come out on  October 19th." 

"Haven’s Secret is the first in our middle grade fantasy series from @abramskids about two sisters with extraordinary powers," she wrote.


More From Entertainment:

'The Water Man': David Oyelowo, Chavis and Rosario Dawson speak about the new film

'The Water Man': David Oyelowo, Chavis and Rosario Dawson speak about the new film

Meghan Markle accused of ‘ripping off’ an author with children’s book

Meghan Markle accused of ‘ripping off’ an author with children’s book
Ed Sheeran signs sponsorship deal with English football club

Ed Sheeran signs sponsorship deal with English football club

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ask for Covid vaccine donations for Archie´s birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ask for Covid vaccine donations for Archie´s birthday
Meghan Markle portrays Prince Harry’s ‘unhappiness’ over military titles loss

Meghan Markle portrays Prince Harry’s ‘unhappiness’ over military titles loss
Snoop Dogg sheds light on ‘accepting’ old age ahead of 50th birthday

Snoop Dogg sheds light on ‘accepting’ old age ahead of 50th birthday
Meghan Markle ‘couldn’t’ hack’ royal life: report

Meghan Markle ‘couldn’t’ hack’ royal life: report
Experts bash ‘high maintenance’ Meghan Markle

Experts bash ‘high maintenance’ Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's use of royal title in book 'looks ridiculous'

Meghan Markle's use of royal title in book 'looks ridiculous'

Video: Snoop Dogg's son wants to date Khloe Kardashian?

Video: Snoop Dogg's son wants to date Khloe Kardashian?
Actor Steven Seagal gifts a samurai sword to Venezuela's Maduro

Actor Steven Seagal gifts a samurai sword to Venezuela's Maduro
Atiqa Odho asks fans to pray for Marina Khan's recovery from COVID-19

Atiqa Odho asks fans to pray for Marina Khan's recovery from COVID-19

Latest

view all