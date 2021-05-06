'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist says she's publishing her first book

Melissa Benoist on Thursday announced that she is publishing her first book.

Taking to Instagram, the "Supergirl" star shared a cover of the book and wrote, "I am so thrilled to share that I am publishing my first book with my sister @jessicabenoistyoung and author Mariko Tamaki".

According to her Insta post, the book titled "Haven's Secret" would come out on October 19th."

"Haven’s Secret is the first in our middle grade fantasy series from @abramskids about two sisters with extraordinary powers," she wrote.



