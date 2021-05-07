Can't connect right now! retry
Ali Zafar shares heartfelt message for the people of India and Pakistan: Video

Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar on Thursday shared a video message for India, conveying his concern and prayers amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video in which he highlights the issues faced by the people during difficult times, saying: "People of India, you are facing tough times and pain one cannot imagine. In Pakistan, too, people are troubled. 

"Maybe these tough times will make us understand what humanity is, and the fact that there is nothing bigger than humanity. In these difficult times, the people of Pakistan and I stand with you and pray for your well-being."

The dashing star also wrote alongside the video: "My message to the people of India, Pakistan and the rest of the world who are going through unimaginable difficulties in this pandemic."

"We have no right to call ourselves human beings if we don’t have empathy for each other, especially in such challenging times. The need of the hour is to connect and pray and do whatever we can to help each other.

He concluded: "Ek pyaar ka naghma hai, mojon ki rawaani hai, Zindagi aur kuch nahin .... teri meri kahani hai. #india #pakistan"

Pakistan's much-loved singer/actor Ali Zafar also found success in Bollywood as he showed off his acting skills in several popular films including 'Dear Zindagi', 'Tere Bin Laden', 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' and 'Kill Dil'.

