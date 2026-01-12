Ariana Grande eyes role in Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone ‘Miss Piggy' movie

Ariana Grande explored the idea of being part of The Muppets universe along with Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence.

Lawrence and Stone has teamed up together to produce movie of the iconic Muppet character, Miss Piggy.

Ahead of the Golden Globes ceremony, the Wicked star in conversation with the Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet was asked to clear up a "rumour" that she was set to be part of the project.

"Oh, really? I mean I'm open, hello," she said, adding, “No, I'm kidding, I'm kidding, I'm kidding. I, you know, I'm a big fan of The Muppets."

Later, when Lawrence was interviewed by the outlet, she joked when asked if Grande's involvement was really a "rumour,” saying, “Oh, She didn't seem excited? That's your casting. We did not, that was the first time she was hearing.”

“I guess it was one of those Twitter rumours. They're good at those,” Die My Love star said. “I mean, if she wants to be in the movie, I would love for her to be in the movie."

When the interviewer asked Lawrence plead to Grande, the mother of two obliged and looked into the camera, begging, “Please be in Miss Piggy.”

Lawrence first announced the project in November on Las Culturistas podcast that she and Stone are "producing a Miss Piggy movie" with Cole Escola attached as a writer.

Following that Stone dismissed the rumours of her also starring as Miss Piggy in the film.

With that there has been no further updates on the Miss Piggy movie.