Owen Cooper makes history as youngest Golden Globes winner

Owen Cooper achieved a major milestone by becoming the youngest-ever to win a Golden Globe Award.

The 16-year-old star won the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for his role in Adolescence as Jamie Miller.

After receiving the award, Cooper expressed gratitude for the support he received for debut role in his acceptance speech.

“Wow, standing here with a Golden Globe, it does not feel real whatsoever,” he began. “What an incredible journey me and my family have been put through.”

He added, “We are forever grateful for what these people have done for me and my family. What started off as, what I thought [was], 'I might be okay, I might be awful. I never know.' So I took a risk, and I went to drama classes."

Talking about his experience of taking drama classes, Cooper revealed that he was “the only boy there." and it was "embarrassing”.

The British actor continued, “But I got through it, and I’m still very much an apprentice. So still learning every day. I’m still learning from the people that I sat in front of, you sat in front of me, who’s inspired me."

He then went on acknowledge Netflix for casting him in the series, before concluding, “Bring on 2026. You’ll never walk alone."

Cooper was up against Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus), Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus), Tramell Tillman (Severance) and Ashley Walters (Adolescence).

Following his major win Cooper is set for his silver screen debut as young Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights releasing on February 14.