Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone on ‘having grown up in Hollywood'

Camila Morrone talk about life in Hollywood

Camila Morrone is opening up about life in the spotlight and why public scrutiny has never come as a surprise to her, especially after growing up surrounded by Hollywood fame.

In a new interview with The Times published Saturday, January 10, the 28-year-old actress reflected on how her upbringing shaped her understanding of celebrity culture and prepared her for the attention that comes with being an actor.

“When you’re an actor people will always find things about your personal life,” Morrone said.

“Perhaps with projects that will change, but it’s something that comes with the territory.”

She explained that being raised in Los Angeles made fame feel almost routine.

“Having grown up in Hollywood, I was around it. I was around celebrities. It’s normal [for people] living in LA to see Brad Pitt at the coffee shop, you know?” she added.

Morrone also spoke about her close connection to Al Pacino, who dated her mother, Lucila Solá, for a decade.

While clarifying that the Oscar-winning actor is not technically her stepfather, she noted how that relationship gave her an early look at the realities of the industry.

Pacino, now 85, was Solá’s partner from 2008 to 2018.

“I knew how ruthless the industry was, and the scrutiny and the spotlight on people in this industry,” Morrone said.

Her comments arrive years after her high-profile relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio came to an end.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in August 2022 that Morrone and DiCaprio, now 51, had split after four years together.

At the time, a source told the outlet that DiCaprio had been attending major events and traveling without her, while spending more time with longtime friends such as Tobey Maguire and Jamie Foxx.

Looking back, Morrone has also shared how that period intersected with a pivotal moment in her career.

She filmed Gonzo Girl around the time of the breakup, a project she later described as deeply personal.

In a 2025 Instagram post, she wrote, “It’s hard to put into words what Gonzo Girl means to me — both professionally and personally.”

She recalled being cast by director Patricia Arquette after a single self-tape and admitted she shot the film during “one of the lowest times in my life.”

Despite the challenges, Morrone said the experience helped her find her footing again, crediting the support of Arquette and co-star Willem Dafoe.

She ended her reflection by saying she is “so proud” of the film and “endlessly grateful” for the opportunity, underscoring how growing up around Hollywood prepared her not just for fame, but for resilience as well.