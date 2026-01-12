‘Sinners' star Wunmi Mosaku shows off baby bump at 2026 Golden Globes

Wunmi Mosaku reveals pregnancy at 2026 Golden Globes

Wunmi Mosaku turned heads at the 2026 Golden Globes with news that went beyond the awards season spotlight.

The Nigerian-British actress revealed she is pregnant with her second child as she arrived at the ceremony, where her film Sinners earned seven nominations.

The announcement instantly became one of the night’s most talked-about moments, blending personal joy with professional celebration.

The 39-year-old actor stepped onto the red carpet on Jan. 11 wearing a custom Matthew Reisman gown in a striking sunshine yellow shade, proudly showing her baby bump.

She later explained that the colour choice was deeply meaningful, rooted in the Yoruba phrase “Iya ni Wúrà,” which translates to “mother is golden.”

Reflecting on the moment, Mosaku said, “I knew it was the right dress and the right moment.”

As she made her red carpet appearance, Vogue published a personal essay by Mosaku in which she opened up about why she chose the Golden Globes to share what she called her “beautiful, personal, sacred news.”

In her own words, “Everything in me resists sharing it publicly—not because I’m not grateful or joyful, but because this feels like one of the few things that truly belongs to me.”

She also acknowledged the visibility that comes with awards season, writing, “I’ll be in the public eye for the coming weeks [during awards season] as we excitedly take our seats amongst our peers, and I will be doing it with an ever-growing bump.”

Mosaku shared that she had been advised to address speculation head-on.

She noted how questions had already begun circulating, explaining that she wanted to simply exist in the space as herself while celebrating her work.

“Truthfully, I’d love to just show up as me—a woman who happens to be pregnant—celebrating our powerful film and our amazing team, while I protect this most sacred prayer of my life,” she wrote.

She added that she decided to stop hiding her bump at the Globes so she and her baby could “truly enjoy and embrace the moment fully together.”

Amid the excitement surrounding Sinners, Mosaku described her daily life as a mix of career momentum and motherhood, spending time “chasing after my toddler” while preparing to welcome her second child.

She also revealed she is working on a new clothing line for mothers called Iyadé, meaning “mother has arrived” in Yoruba, inspired by her own experiences and focused on honouring bodies in transition.

By choosing Hollywood’s biggest night to share such intimate news, Mosaku brought a moment of warmth and honesty to the Golden Globes, celebrating motherhood alongside artistic success in a way that resonated far beyond the red carpet.