Stellan Skarsgård honoured at Golden Globes 2026

Stellan Skarsgård wins at Golden Globes 2026

Stellan Skarsgård was honoured at the 2026 Golden Globes with a win for Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Film Role, a moment that highlighted both his long-standing career and his belief in the power of cinema.

The veteran actor received the award on Sunday for his performance in Sentimental Value, using his brief but heartfelt speech to reflect on filmmaking and the importance of watching movies on the big screen.

Taking the stage, Skarsgård admitted the win came as a surprise.

“I of course was not prepared for this, because I thought that I was too old,” he said, drawing warm laughter from the audience.

He went on to thank his wife, Megan Everett-Skarsgård, describing her as “a brutal support, tough lover, and very educational.”

He also credited his children, joking that they helped shape his performance.

“I am playing a father that is a bad father, and my children have really told me what a bad father is,” he said, keeping the mood light while acknowledging the personal connection to the role.

Beyond personal thanks, Skarsgård emphasized what the win meant for the film itself.

He expressed pride that Sentimental Value, a small Norwegian production with limited resources, was being seen on such a global stage.

He noted how meaningful it was for a film without major advertising to reach audiences around the world through recognition like this.

Skarsgård closed his speech with a passionate message about the theatrical experience.

“Hopefully you will see it in the cinema, because they are an extinguished species now. In a cinema, where the lights go down and eventually your chair…the pulse with some other people. That is magic. Cinema should be seen in cinemas.”

His words earned strong applause, resonating with many in an industry still navigating changes in how films are watched.

Sentimental Value, directed by Joachim Trier, stars Skarsgård alongside Renate Reinsve and Elle Fanning.

The film centers on a well-known director trying to mend his relationship with his daughters while preparing a new movie starring an American actress.

Skarsgård’s performance has already gained international attention, earning him a nomination for best European actor at the European Film Awards.

He previously won a Golden Globe for his work in the television miniseries Chernobyl.

At this year’s ceremony, Skarsgård competed in a strong supporting actor category that included Benicio Del Toro, Jacob Elordi, Sean Penn, Paul Mescal and Adam Sandler.

His win added another milestone to a celebrated career and reinforced his message about why cinema, especially in theaters, still matters.