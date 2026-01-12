Rose Byrne leaves Golden Globes crowd in stitches with winning speech

Rose Byrne wins the room with spontaneous Golden Globes speech

Rose Byrne bagged her first-ever win at the 2026 Golden Globes and took to the stage with an endearing unrehearsed speech.

“Of course, I didn’t prepare anything,” she announced onstage after winning the Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy for her performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

While poking fun at the A24 film’s shoestring budget, the Australian actress quipped, “We shot this movie in 25 days for like $8.50.”

Moving on to her family, the newly crowned winner thanked her brother for being by her side at the ceremony, while showing gratitude to her parents back home for buying “Paramount+ so they could watch the Golden Globes from Sydney.”

Byrne’s husband, fellow actor Bobby Cannavale, was unable to accompany her to the event — an absence she playfully put him on blast for.

“We’re getting a bearded dragon, and he went to a reptile expo in New Jersey,” she revealed, bringing the house down with her delivery.

Rose Byrne took home the prize after defeating considerable competition in her category, which included nominations for Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee), and Emma Stone (Bugonia).