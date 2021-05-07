Pakistan reports 4,298 coronavirus cases in a day

Photo: AFP

140 coronavirus fatalities reported over the past 24 hours.

Total number of coronavirus cases crosses 850,000 mark.

Total death toll has climbed to 18,677.

Pakistan continues to report a large number of coronavirus cases across the country, with 4,298 people testing positive for the virus, with 140 people succumbing to the infection.

The country passed the grim milestone of 850,000 cases in total while the total death toll has climbed to 18,677.



The total number of recoveries reported across the country stand at 747,755 while the active number of cases have risen to 83,699.

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 9.58%.

As Eid approaches, Dr Faisal Sultan warns Pakistanis of a 'very risky period'

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday warned Pakistanis of a "very risky period ahead" as Ramadan comes to an end and the days of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays approach.

"We are today in the midst of the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic and while there may be very initial signs of some stability (in the third wave), these are very early days and this is a very risky period for us as the holy month of Ramazan is going to end and Eid is approaching," he said during a webinar.

He called on microbiologists and scientists to keep warning people about the dangers of the coronavirus and encourage them to keep following the standard operating procedures for safety against the infection.

The webinar, titled SOPs and vaccination: Solution for the Covid-19 Pandemic, was attended by microbiologists, molecular biologists, medical professionals and students from Pakistan as well as abroad.

Speaking about Punjab, Dr Sultan said the curve is flattening in Punjab and the same was the case in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, he said coronavirus cases were on the rise in Sindh due to low compliance of SOPs by the masses, adding that now was not the time to get complacent as Pakistan still had more than 5,200 in critical care.

"Covid-19 cases may rise again if precautions are not taken during this critical period when we are seeing the last days of the holy month of Ramazan and Eid is a festive season," he said.