‘Punjab Speed’: Chinese envoy praises Shehbaz Sharif's hard work as CM

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong meets PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Photo PML-N

Chinese envoy holds first meeting with Shehbaz Sharif.

Says during Nawaz Sharif's term in government, Pak-China friendship transformed into a lasting and strong economic partnership.

Says Nawaz is an old friend of China and Beijing does not forget its friends

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong on Thursday appreciated PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for his work during his tenure as Punjab chief minister and said the two countries can benefit from his ideas, methods and performance in future.

The remarks came during a meeting between the two in Islamabad.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Mushahid Hussain and PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb were present too.

This was Shehbaz's first meeting with the Chinese ambassador after his appointment, which was held in a pleasant environment.

Shehbaz welcomed the ambassador and congratulated him on his appointment. He said China is like a second home to Pakistanis and vice versa.

Calling China an exemplary partner and friend of Pakistan, he said during Nawaz Sharif's term in government, this friendship transformed into a lasting and strong economic partnership.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated Shehbaz’s visit and accorded him a warm welcome.

Nong Rong said he already knew Shehbaz because of his "Punjab Speed". He said Shehbaz's hard work as the CM Punjab was impressive and praiseworthy. He said he could not keep himself from praising the PML-N leader for his ability to deliver because he knew this from personal experience as he was a mayor in China himself.

He said Nawaz is an old friend of China and Beijing does not forget its friends. He expressed good wishes for Nawaz and said he endorsed Shehbaz’s perspective that nations cannot progress without industrialisation.

Referring to his visit to the Sahiwal power project, he praised Shehbaz's efforts. He said this is considered the most speedily-built project not just in Pakistan, but all over the world, which was inaugurated in May 2017, six months before its scheduled time.

The envoy invited Shehbaz to China to attend the 100 years of the Communist Party of China in July 2021.