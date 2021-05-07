Weekly inflation increases by 0.50%: PBS

A vendor arranges different types of rice, with their prices displayed, at his shop in a wholesale market in Karachi, Pakistan, June 1, 2015. — Reuters/File

SPI for the week under review was recorded at 149.01 points.

Prices of 7 items decreased, 18 increased, 26 remained constant.

Price of eggs, LPG Cylinder, onions, potatoes, and some others record decrease.

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation in the country increased by 0.50%, as compared to the last week, the Pakistan Bureau Statistics (PBS) said in a report released on Friday.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based on weekly inflation, of the combined consumption group, for the week ended on May 06, said the PBS.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 149.01 points against 148.27 points registered in the previous week, according to PBS.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 17.05%.



The Sensitive SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed a 0.37% increase and went up from 159.19 points last week to 159.78 points during the week under review.

During the week, prices of 07 items decreased, 18 items increased while that of 26 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices, included eggs, LPG Cylinder, onions, potatoes, gram pulse, masoor pulse, and garlic.

The commodities, which recorded an increase in their average prices, included chicken, bananas, wheat flour, mustard oil, beef, jaggery, sugar, mutton, bread, curd, toilet soap, tomatoes, moong pulse, milk (fresh), mash pulse, milk (powdered) and vegetable ghee (tin).

The commodities that observed no change in prices during the week under review included rice (Basmati), rice (Irri 6/9), cooking oil (loose), vegetable ghee (loose), salt, chillies, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, washing soap, matchbox, petrol, diesel, and telephone call charges.