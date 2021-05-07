UHS announces results for BDS third year

The University of Health Sciences. — UHS/File

The University of Health Sciences has announced the results for BDS third-year Professional Annual Examinations, the varsity's spokesperson said Friday.

The spokesperson said 857 candidates appeared in the exam from 14 dental colleges, with female candidates clinching the top three positions.

Irja Wajahat secured the top spot with 758 marks out of 900 marks, Attiyah Sartaj was ranked second with 755 marks, and Anushey Habib clinched the third position with 752 marks.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said supplementary examinations would kick off from June 22.