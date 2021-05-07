Can't connect right now! retry
UHS announces results for BDS third year

Friday May 07, 2021

The University of Health Sciences. — UHS/File

  • Female candidates secure all three top positions.
  • 857 candidates appeared in exam from 14 dental colleges.
  • Supplementary examinations to kick off from June 22.

The University of Health Sciences has announced the results for BDS third-year Professional Annual Examinations, the varsity's spokesperson said Friday.

The spokesperson said 857 candidates appeared in the exam from 14 dental colleges, with female candidates clinching the top three positions.

Irja Wajahat secured the top spot with 758 marks out of 900 marks, Attiyah Sartaj was ranked second with 755 marks, and Anushey Habib clinched the third position with 752 marks.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said supplementary examinations would kick off from June 22.

