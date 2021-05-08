Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani soldier injured in Afghan cross border firing: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 08, 2021

File photo of a soldier standing near the wire fence. Representational image
  • One soldier sustains injuries after terrorists from Afghanistan resorted to firing at a military checkpoint in Bajaur District.
  • According to the ISPR, Pakistani troops promptly responded to the attack.
  • "Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management."

One Pakistani soldier sustained injuries on Saturday after terrorists from Afghanistan resorted to firing across the international border at a military checkpoint in Bajaur District, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the statement, Pakistani troops promptly responded to the attack..

The ISPR said that Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan," the statement added.

Two days ago, four FC personnel embraced had martyrdom and six others suffered injuries in a cross-border attack from Afghanistan, according to the ISPR.

The military's media wing had said terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire at the FC personnel who, at the time, were busy in fencing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border area.

The names of the martyred FC personnel are Hawaldar Noor Zaman, Sepoy Shakeel Abbas, Sepoy Ahsanullah, and Naik Sultan.

The injured have been shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Quetta for treatment.

