One martyred after terrorists from Afghanistan fire at military checkpoint in Mohmand: ISPR

Representational Image — File

MOHMAND: One Pakistani soldier embraced martyrdom on Wednesday after terrorists from Afghanistan resorted to firing across the international border, targeting a military checkpoint in Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the statement, Pakistani troops promptly responded to the attack.

During an intense exchange of fire between the terrorists from Afghanistan and the Pakistani forces, a soldier from the Federal Corps, identified as Sepoy Fazal Wahid, was shot.

The 25-year-old soldier, who was a resident of Shangla, Swat, succumbed to his injuries and embraced martyrdom.

