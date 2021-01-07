Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 07 2021
By
Web Desk

One martyred after terrorists from Afghanistan fire at military checkpoint in Mohmand: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Representational Image — File 
  • ISPR says terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire at a military checkpoint in Mohmand
  • One soldier was shot during fire exchange after which he succumbed to his wounds and embraced martyrdom
  • Pakistani troops gave a befitting response to the attack

MOHMAND: One Pakistani soldier embraced martyrdom on Wednesday after terrorists from Afghanistan resorted to firing across the international border, targeting a military checkpoint in Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Read more: Security forces kill 10 terrorists in Balochistan during intense exchange of fire: ISPR

According to the statement, Pakistani troops promptly responded to the attack.

During an intense exchange of fire between the terrorists from Afghanistan and the Pakistani forces, a soldier from the Federal Corps, identified as Sepoy Fazal Wahid, was shot.

The 25-year-old soldier, who was a resident of Shangla, Swat, succumbed to his injuries and embraced martyrdom.

Read more: Soldier martyred fighting off terrorists near Balochistan's Awaran district

More From Pakistan:

More than 12 factories shut down in Sindh due to suspension of gas supply

More than 12 factories shut down in Sindh due to suspension of gas supply
'Saddened' PM Imran Khan vows to take steps for ensuring safety of Hazara community

'Saddened' PM Imran Khan vows to take steps for ensuring safety of Hazara community
Ten-month-old conjoined twins separated after successful surgery at Karachi hospital

Ten-month-old conjoined twins separated after successful surgery at Karachi hospital
'Let us live': Transgender model accuses man of torture, shaving hair and eyebrows off

'Let us live': Transgender model accuses man of torture, shaving hair and eyebrows off
Govt to soon start nationwide drive for school enrolment under Ehsaas programme

Govt to soon start nationwide drive for school enrolment under Ehsaas programme
Three brothers killed after hand grenade explodes in Peshawar

Three brothers killed after hand grenade explodes in Peshawar
PDM will protest outside ECP, arrange anti-Israel march in Karachi: Fazlur Rehman

PDM will protest outside ECP, arrange anti-Israel march in Karachi: Fazlur Rehman
PPP seminar pays respect to former prime ministers Benazir and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

PPP seminar pays respect to former prime ministers Benazir and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Muzaffarabad teachers protest for job promotions, police resort to lathi charge

Muzaffarabad teachers protest for job promotions, police resort to lathi charge
Foreign medical graduates protest PMC's blacklisting of universities in Islamabad

Foreign medical graduates protest PMC's blacklisting of universities in Islamabad
Pakistan Railways' deficit increases by Rs11 billion in 2020

Pakistan Railways' deficit increases by Rs11 billion in 2020
Civil Aviation Authority divided into three parts after restructuring

Civil Aviation Authority divided into three parts after restructuring

Latest

view all