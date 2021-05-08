Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday May 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt aids citizens with frontline mental health NGO information

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 08, 2021

Alia Bhatt shares helpline numbers of mental health NGO’s for covid-19 warriors

Alia Bhatt recently turned to social media to share important helpline information for anyone struggling to cope with mental anguish of covid-19.

The actor captioned her Samaritans of Mumbai phone list with a caption that read, “These are tough times and no matter how strong, we could all use some help.”

“Here are numbers of frontline mental health NGOs that are providing therapy, counselling and more. Please save the relevant ones and share this with people in need. #CircleOfHope *These numbers were verified on 6th May, 2021.”

Check it out below:



