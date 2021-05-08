Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday May 08 2021
Jacqueline Fernandez aids street animals amid covid-19 surge

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez pledges to “help street cats and strays” in new animal initiative.

The star shared her post with a caption that read, "My team and I at the Yolo Foundation visited @thefelinefoundation and it opened our eyes to the plethora of issues faced by the people trying to help street cats and strays. The most notable being stigma around sterilisation."

"Even with all these problems, it was heartwarming to witness the dedication with which the volunteers and the doctors continues with their work. They have treated so many animals till date and have created a safe home for them. They are what one can truly call a #kindnessbrigade. It fills me with joy to share their #storiesofkindness with the world."

