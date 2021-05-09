FIR lodged against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly inciting communal violence

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has legal trouble knocking on her door, days after she was banned by Twitter.

The Queen star has been booked for allegedly spreading hateful propaganda and inciting communal violence in West Bengal.

As per reports, activist Riju Dutta registered the FIR against the actor, sharing her Instagram post in the complaint and claiming she was tarnishing the image of West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Ms. Ranaut has posted several posts from her verified official Instagram handle bearing URL: http://instagram.com/kanganaranaut?igshid=2yruw6zd7j in the 'Story' section. She has also distorted and maligned the image of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal - Smt. Mamata Banerjee. Hence she is to be charged against hate propaganda to incite violence in West Bengal,” read the complaint.