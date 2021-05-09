Kareena Kapoor shares cute photo of her two sons on Mother’s Day

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a cute photo of her two sons on Mother’s Day, saying “these two give me hope for a better tomorrow”.



Taking to Instagram, the Good Newwz star shared the first photo of his sons together and wrote in Hindi “Today, the whole world is driven by hope.”

“And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow” followed by heart emojis.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... Keep the faith”, she concluded.

In the sweet picture, Taimur Ali Khan is seen holding his baby brother in his arms.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.