Pak vs Zim: Chakabva leads Zimbabwe fight in second Test follow-on

— PCB

HARARE: Regis Chakabva led an improved Zimbabwe batting performance as the host nation battled to avoid an innings defeat on the third day of the second and final Test against Pakistan on Sunday.

Zimbabwe were 98 for two at tea in their second innings after being forced to follow on 378 runs behind.

Chakabva followed up his top score of 33 in the first innings with 43 not out.

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali continued his mastery over Zimbabwe's batsmen as the host nation were bowled out for 132 in the first innings.

Hasan took a career-best five for 27 as Zimbabwe lost six wickets for 80 runs in an extended morning's play.

Hasan, man of the match after taking nine for 89 as Pakistan won the first Test by an innings and 116 runs at the same venue, gave another impeccable display of controlled fast bowling.

Shaheen Shah Afridi had Tarisai Musakanda caught behind in the fifth over of the second innings but Chakabva and opening batsman Kevin Kasuza put on 50 for the second wicket before Kasuza was bowled by Nauman Ali going for a big shot three balls after hitting the left-arm spinner for six.