Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday May 09 2021
By
AFP

Pak vs Zim: Chakabva leads Zimbabwe fight in second Test follow-on

By
AFP

Sunday May 09, 2021

— PCB

HARARE: Regis Chakabva led an improved Zimbabwe batting performance as the host nation battled to avoid an innings defeat on the third day of the second and final Test against Pakistan on Sunday.

Zimbabwe were 98 for two at tea in their second innings after being forced to follow on 378 runs behind.

Chakabva followed up his top score of 33 in the first innings with 43 not out.

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali continued his mastery over Zimbabwe's batsmen as the host nation were bowled out for 132 in the first innings.

Hasan took a career-best five for 27 as Zimbabwe lost six wickets for 80 runs in an extended morning's play.

Hasan, man of the match after taking nine for 89 as Pakistan won the first Test by an innings and 116 runs at the same venue, gave another impeccable display of controlled fast bowling.

Shaheen Shah Afridi had Tarisai Musakanda caught behind in the fifth over of the second innings but Chakabva and opening batsman Kevin Kasuza put on 50 for the second wicket before Kasuza was bowled by Nauman Ali going for a big shot three balls after hitting the left-arm spinner for six.

More From Sports:

WATCH: Nauman Ali talks about his electrifying 97 during 2nd Test against Zimbabwe

WATCH: Nauman Ali talks about his electrifying 97 during 2nd Test against Zimbabwe
Abid Ali hits highest Test score by Pakistani batsman in Zimbabwe

Abid Ali hits highest Test score by Pakistani batsman in Zimbabwe
Pak vs Zim: Abid Ali hits maiden double ton helping Pakistan take control in 2nd Test

Pak vs Zim: Abid Ali hits maiden double ton helping Pakistan take control in 2nd Test
Shahid Afridi’s fatherly advice for parents

Shahid Afridi’s fatherly advice for parents
New Zealand's Tim Seifert misses charter flight from India after testing positive for coronavirus

New Zealand's Tim Seifert misses charter flight from India after testing positive for coronavirus
Remaining PSL 6 matches likely to be held in UAE: PCB

Remaining PSL 6 matches likely to be held in UAE: PCB
PCB gets 57 Pakistani cricketers vaccinated against coronavirus

PCB gets 57 Pakistani cricketers vaccinated against coronavirus
Pak vs Zim: Abid Ali, Azhar Ali centuries put Pakistan in strong position against Zimbabwe in 2nd Test

Pak vs Zim: Abid Ali, Azhar Ali centuries put Pakistan in strong position against Zimbabwe in 2nd Test
IPL 2021: Several UK grounds ready to host remaining matches

IPL 2021: Several UK grounds ready to host remaining matches
Babar Azam stresses changes in T20I, ODI middle order

Babar Azam stresses changes in T20I, ODI middle order
From poor to powerful: How Thomas Tuchel saved Chelsea’s season in blink of an eye

From poor to powerful: How Thomas Tuchel saved Chelsea’s season in blink of an eye
IPL 2021: BCCI chief defends holding tournament amid COVID-19 fiasco

IPL 2021: BCCI chief defends holding tournament amid COVID-19 fiasco

Latest

view all