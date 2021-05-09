Salman Khan shares adorable photo of mom to wish her on Mother’s Day

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared an adorable photo of his mom to wish her on Mother’s Day.



The Dabangg 3 actor took to Instagram and posted a sweet photo of his mother Sushila Charak, who has adopted the name Salma Khan, and extended love and sweet wishes to her.

Salman Khan wrote “Happy Mother’s Day”

He also advised his millions of fans to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, releasing on May 13.