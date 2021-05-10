Can't connect right now! retry
After Twitter, Instagram takes action against Kangana Ranaut

Instagram has now deleted Kangana Ranaut's post on the grounds of misinformation 

Days after her Twitter ban, Instagram is now taking action against Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut.

The Queen star had recently tested positive for COVID-19 which she confirmed in an Instagram post with a note that termed the infectious disease a “small time flu.”

The photo-video sharing app has now deleted her post on the grounds of misinformation after the actor caught flak for her words.

“I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev,” she wrote in the post which has now been taken down.

After the post was deleted by Instagram, she took to her stories and hit back, writing: “Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha twitter pe lekin (I had heard of terrorist and communist sympathisers on Twitter but) Covid fan club awesome... It’s been two days here on insta but don’t think will last here more than a week.”

Last week, the actor got her Twitter account deleted for good after she made insensitive comments on the violence in West Bengal. Not long after that, an FIR was also lodged against her for allegedly inciting communal violence and spreading hateful propaganda.

