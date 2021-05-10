Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 10 2021
Web Desk

Humayun Saeed prays for an end to coronavirus pandemic on eve of Shab-e-Qadar

Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

Humayun Saeed prayed for an end to the coronavirus pandemic and for the health and safety of family on the eve of Shab-e-Qadar.

The London Nahi Jaunga actor took to social media and wrote, “Tonight I pray for peace. I pray for an end to this pandemic, for those who are sick, those who are no longer with us, for the health and safety of family, friends, all of you.”

He further said, “May Allah accept all our prayers on this blessed night. Please do remember me in your prayers as well.”

Fans and friends also showered love on Humayun and prayed for health and safety of everyone amid the coronavirus pandemic.

