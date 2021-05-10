Shahbaz Gill accuses Yousuf Raza Gilani of using govt vehicle as 'taxi'

Viral video shows Yousuf Raza Gillani's Senate-owned car was allegedly used for paid pick and drop service.

Shahbaz Gill says he has run out of words due to shock.

Kasim Gillani, the son of Yousuf Raza Gillani, says Shahbaz Gill and PTI's social media trolls have initiated a smear campaign against his father.

Prime Minister's aide on political communication Shahbaz Gill on Monday criticised Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Yousuf Raza Gillani after a video of his Senate-owned car being allegedly used for pick and drop service went viral on social media.



Taking to Twitter, Gill wrote that the move has shocked him to the point that he has run out of words and is unable to even comment on it.

The PM's aide said the person who aspired to become the Senate chairman has started a taxi service. "They have to earn [money] in any way possible."



'Yousuf Raza Gillani has nothing to do with the matter'

Responding to Shahbaz Gill's comments, Yousuf Raza Gillani's son Kasim Gillani said that Gill, along with PTI's social media trolls, has initiated a smear campaign against his father.

He said that one of the drivers belong to the Senate secretariat while the other was from the establishment division.

"One driver of the Senate used the Senate car to drop another driver to a (bus stand/taxi stand) without YRG’s permission," said Kasim. "This does not concern YRG at all and the Senate can take appropriate action against the employees."

Kasim said that the PTI-led government, which is "the most corrupt government in the history of Pakistan being bankrolled by corrupt ATMs," could only find how government employees are misusing government-owned vehicles for a few minutes, adding that the episode has "nothing to do with YRG or the PPP."



It should be recalled that the person who had filmed the video of Yousuf Raza Gillani's Senate-owned car being allegedly used for pick and drop had claimed that they saw the driver asking the passenger for money after dropping him off.