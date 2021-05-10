Salman Khan’s sisters Arpita, Alvira, diagnosed with Covid-19

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has confirmed that his sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri have been diagnosed with coronavirus.



The Sultan actor revealed this at a press conference for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, releasing on May 13.

Salman Khan said "Arpita and Alvira tested positive, but they didn't have any symptoms."

Earlier, Salman Khan announced the release of Radhe song Zoom Zoom.

He took to social media and shared the song and also urged his fans to stay home amid coronavirus pandemic.

Khan tweeted, “These are not the times for zoom zoom so watch n listen to #ZoomZoom at home. Plz be safe.”



