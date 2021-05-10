Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday May 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan’s sisters Arpita, Alvira, diagnosed with Covid-19

By
Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

Salman Khan’s sisters Arpita, Alvira, diagnosed with Covid-19

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has confirmed that his sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Sultan actor revealed this at a press conference for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, releasing on May 13.

Salman Khan said "Arpita and Alvira tested positive, but they didn't have any symptoms."

Earlier, Salman Khan announced the release of Radhe song Zoom Zoom.

He took to social media and shared the song and also urged his fans to stay home amid coronavirus pandemic.

Khan tweeted, “These are not the times for zoom zoom so watch n listen to #ZoomZoom at home. Plz be safe.”


More From Showbiz:

Arpita Khan Sharma confirms she tested positive for Covid-19

Arpita Khan Sharma confirms she tested positive for Covid-19
Ayeza Khan gives glimpse of busy life in stardom

Ayeza Khan gives glimpse of busy life in stardom
Mehwish Hayat takes a trip down memory lane with childhood photo

Mehwish Hayat takes a trip down memory lane with childhood photo
Jr NTR tests positive for Covid-19, isolates himself

Jr NTR tests positive for Covid-19, isolates himself
Adnan Siddiqui receives second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Adnan Siddiqui receives second jab of Covid-19 vaccine
Humayun Saeed prays for an end to coronavirus pandemic on eve of Lailatul Qadr

Humayun Saeed prays for an end to coronavirus pandemic on eve of Lailatul Qadr
Shilpa Shetty talks about self-preservation after husband, kids test positive for coronavirus

Shilpa Shetty talks about self-preservation after husband, kids test positive for coronavirus
Neetu Kapoor says she was abandoned by friends for obsessing over her kids

Neetu Kapoor says she was abandoned by friends for obsessing over her kids
‘The world has wronged Palestine’: Ushna Shah on Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa

‘The world has wronged Palestine’: Ushna Shah on Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa
After Twitter, Instagram takes action against Kangana Ranaut

After Twitter, Instagram takes action against Kangana Ranaut

Salman Khan shares adorable photo of mom to wish her on Mother’s Day

Salman Khan shares adorable photo of mom to wish her on Mother’s Day
Twinkle Khanna reveals how she celebrated Mother’s Day

Twinkle Khanna reveals how she celebrated Mother’s Day

Latest

view all