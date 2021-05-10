Can't connect right now! retry
Mianwali: One-and-a-half-year-old missing girl recovered from mountains

By
Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

  • The girl miraculously remained safe despite surviving the night alone in the mountains, says DPO Mustansir.
  • Locals failed to find the girl, after which police formed rescue teams and began the search for the child.
  • Over 80 personnel were involved in the search and rescue operation.

MIANWALI: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl, who went missing in Mianwali a day ago, has been recovered by local police from the mountains, Geo News reported Monday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Mustansir, locals informed the Station House Officer (SHO) Bangi Khel around 4pm on Sunday, May 9, that a one-and-a-half-year-old girl had been missing since noon.

The DPO said the locals tried to search for the girl on their own, however, their efforts bore no fruit. After that, police formed teams and began a search-and-rescue operation for the child.

Police official said more than 80 personnel were involved in the search-and-rescue operation, meanwhile, a drone camera was also used to assist the team in finding the child.

The DPO said after tireless efforts, police teams rescued the girl from a knap in the mountains.

"The girl miraculously remained safe despite surviving the night alone in the mountains," he said.

The DPO said investigations were underway to determine how the girl went missing and how was she able to reach the mountains.

