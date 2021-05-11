Punjab removes six officers for alleged involvement in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam





Changes were deliberately made to the Rawalpindi Ring Road to alter road infrastructure, determines inquiry.

These changes benefited some influential persons and would have increased the cost of the project by Rs25bn, say sources.

PM Imran Khan had ordered the Punjab govt to stop implementation on the plan after he was apprised of the scam.

The Punjab government on Monday removed six mid-career officers over their alleged involvement in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam, a report in The News said.

An inquiry had been held at the highest level in the provincial government after which it emerged that changes had been made to the actual plan of the Rawalpindi Ring Road to create new road infrastructures.

These changes, the inquiry determined, were made to benefit some influential personalities. These changes would have increased the cost of the project by Rs25bn, said sources.

Implementation on the plan was stopped on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan once he was apprised of the scam.



Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik shuffled the officers after the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam inquiry was completed.



Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Anwarul Haq, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenew) Capt (R) Shoaib Ali were removed from their posts with immediate effect and directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD).

Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Capt (R) Bilal Hashim has been given the additional charge of the Rawalpindi District. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Attock, Shehryar Arif Khan has been given additional charge of the post of deputy commissioner Attock, while Additional Deputy Commissioner General Capt (R) Qasim Ijaz will also take care of the Revenue Dept of Rawalpindi District.

Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Saddar Ghulam Abbas and Assistant Commissioner Fateh Jang Muhammad Azeem Shaukat Awan have also been asked to report to the Punjab S&GAD.

The prime minister earlier had directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to launch a probe into the scam.