Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday May 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut says getting banned from Instagram would be a ‘badge of honour’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 11, 2021

Kangana Ranaut says getting banned from Instagram would be a ‘badge of honour’

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut says she cannot wait to get banned from Instagram, days after her Twitter account was permanently suspended.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actor slammed the photo-video sharing platform and said getting banned from there would be like earning a “badge of honour.”

“On Instagram everybody is a victim of capitalism an entire generation of youth eaten up by the termite of capitalism and consumerism their indifference and disdain for the nation and its crisis is appalling, lack of human values empathy and nationalism makes them ugly shallow and useless.... this platform never appealed to me and I am eagerly waiting to be banned here , it will be a badge of honour,” she wrote.

“When I look back I will remember I did not fit in I made them uncomfortable I asked questions and pushed them to go beyond buying and selling when you look back what will you see yourself as? Meek obedient sheep in a herd waiting to exploit or get exploited?” she added.

More From Bollywood:

Shilpa Shetty addresses the need for ‘self-indulgence’ during covid-19

Shilpa Shetty addresses the need for ‘self-indulgence’ during covid-19
Sonu Sood sheds light on the importance of advanced preparation

Sonu Sood sheds light on the importance of advanced preparation
Anushka Sharma pens a note full of gratitude for frontliners: ‘You’re the real heroes’

Anushka Sharma pens a note full of gratitude for frontliners: ‘You’re the real heroes’

Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt note for Sunita Kapoor on Mother’s Day

Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt note for Sunita Kapoor on Mother’s Day
Sonam K Ahuja shares an official covid-19 relief donation guide

Sonam K Ahuja shares an official covid-19 relief donation guide
Jacqueline Fernandez aids street animals amid covid-19 surge

Jacqueline Fernandez aids street animals amid covid-19 surge
Kriti Sanon highlights ‘heartbreaking’ thoughts on covid-19

Kriti Sanon highlights ‘heartbreaking’ thoughts on covid-19
Alia Bhatt aids citizens with frontline mental health NGO information

Alia Bhatt aids citizens with frontline mental health NGO information
Kalki Koechlin is gearing up to publish her debut book on motherhood

Kalki Koechlin is gearing up to publish her debut book on motherhood
Anupam Kher speaks out after New York City International Film Festival award

Anupam Kher speaks out after New York City International Film Festival award
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pledge 2 core for covid-19 relief

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pledge 2 core for covid-19 relief
Pooja Hegde sheds light on importance of accepting ‘the new normal

Pooja Hegde sheds light on importance of accepting ‘the new normal

Latest

view all