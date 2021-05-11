Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 11 2021
By
Web Desk

In letter to Interior Ministry, NAB seeks to place Shahbaz Sharif on ECL

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 11, 2021

  • Joint meeting of interior, law ministries to decide on the matter tomorrow.
  • Final decision to be made by the federal cabinet.
  • LHC had earlier allowed Shahbaz Sharif to fly abroad for treatment.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday penned a letter to the Interior Ministry, asking it to place PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif's name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, speaking to Geo News, said his ministry had received the request from the anti-graft watchdog. 

"Two ministries — law and interior — decide [who to place on ECL]."

Rasheed said a joint meeting of the interior and law ministries would be called tomorrow to take a decision regarding the matter. Following the meeting, the suggestions would be put before the federal cabinet, which will, in turn, take a final decision.

Related items

The interior minister said he did not know about the legal standing of the matter as the Lahore High Court (LHC) had earlier permitted Shahbaz to fly abroad for treatment.

NAB to challenge Shahbaz’s bail in SC

Earlier in the day, NAB had decided to approach the Supreme Court against bail granted to the PML-N President by the LHC.

NAB Lahore has decided to file an appeal in the apex court and the prosecution team of the anti-graft watchdog has started preparations in this regard.

The bureau has said that all actions are taken in accordance with the Constitution without any pressure.

It should be noted that on May 7, the LHC had released Shahbaz Sharif on bail in a case pertaining to assets beyond means.

Later, the court also allowed him to go abroad for eight weeks on medical grounds.

However, Shahbaz Sharif was offloaded on Saturday at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport from a Doha-bound flight by the immigration officials as his name was on the provincial identification list (PNIL).

The PML-N president was told he could not leave the country until the system was updated.

The federal government had also announced to file a petition against the permission granted to him to leave for abroad.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that Shahbaz’s guarantee could not be accepted as he had earlier given assurances about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's return but nothing became of that.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan continues to face acute shortage of nurses: policy makers, academics

Pakistan continues to face acute shortage of nurses: policy makers, academics
WATCH: Pakistani barber offers hair-raising cuts with cleavers, blowtorches

WATCH: Pakistani barber offers hair-raising cuts with cleavers, blowtorches
In Eid guidelines, NCOC asks elderly to refrain from attending congregational prayers

In Eid guidelines, NCOC asks elderly to refrain from attending congregational prayers
NAB to challenge Shehbaz Sharif’s bail in Supreme Court

NAB to challenge Shehbaz Sharif’s bail in Supreme Court
Pakistan will not make U-turns on Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi

Pakistan will not make U-turns on Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi
Ramadan recipes: Check out the top six entries

Ramadan recipes: Check out the top six entries
COVID-19: Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for people above 40 from May 12

COVID-19: Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for people above 40 from May 12
Punjab decides to vaccinate journalists against coronavirus on priority basis

Punjab decides to vaccinate journalists against coronavirus on priority basis
Pakistan's Shehroze Kashif is the youngest mountaineer to summit Mt Everest

Pakistan's Shehroze Kashif is the youngest mountaineer to summit Mt Everest
Will change the team if ministers, advisors do not perform: PM Imran Khan

Will change the team if ministers, advisors do not perform: PM Imran Khan
Punjab removes six officers for alleged involvement in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam

Punjab removes six officers for alleged involvement in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam
Punjab governor's son becomes Scottish MP for second term

Punjab governor's son becomes Scottish MP for second term

Latest

view all