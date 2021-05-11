Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday May 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Muneeb Butt gets Covid-19 vaccine

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 11, 2021

Muneeb Butt gets Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt, who is an avid social media user, received his jab of Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old actor shared his photo receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

The Yaariyan actor wrote “The only purpose of posting this pic is to highlight the importance of Covid Vaccination.”

Muneeb also urged his fans to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

He said “Get your Vaccination done and help Govt. of Pak to win this battle against covid.”

In his Insta Story, he also shared his photo with caption “Vaccine Done.”

More From Showbiz:

Amitabh Bachchan reveals his personal contribution towards Covid-19 relief work

Amitabh Bachchan reveals his personal contribution towards Covid-19 relief work
Falak Shabir makes sure to take care of Sarah Khan's pregnancy cravings

Falak Shabir makes sure to take care of Sarah Khan's pregnancy cravings
Aiman Khan shares touching snap with family

Aiman Khan shares touching snap with family
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli collect 5 crore in donations for Covid-19 relief work

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli collect 5 crore in donations for Covid-19 relief work
Sajal Aly dubs all mothers ‘superwomen’

Sajal Aly dubs all mothers ‘superwomen’
Pakistani celebrities voice support for Palestine following Israel Al-Aqsa Mosque attack

Pakistani celebrities voice support for Palestine following Israel Al-Aqsa Mosque attack

Why Lady Gaga turned down the idea of dating Shah Rukh Khan

Why Lady Gaga turned down the idea of dating Shah Rukh Khan
Kangana Ranaut backtracks on her COVID statement after intense backlash

Kangana Ranaut backtracks on her COVID statement after intense backlash
Arjun Kapoor shares an emotional post to remember his late mother

Arjun Kapoor shares an emotional post to remember his late mother
Arpita Khan Sharma confirms she tested positive for Covid-19

Arpita Khan Sharma confirms she tested positive for Covid-19
Salman Khan’s sisters Arpita, Alvira, diagnosed with Covid-19

Salman Khan’s sisters Arpita, Alvira, diagnosed with Covid-19
Ayeza Khan gives glimpse of busy life in stardom

Ayeza Khan gives glimpse of busy life in stardom

Latest

view all