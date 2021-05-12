PDM may invite PPP, ANP back to alliance after Eid

PDM meeting will discuss inviting PPP, ANP after Eid.

Decision made on a phone call between PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif with PDM chief Fazlur Rehman.

Sources say three leaders agreed to go to court against FIA for barring Shehbaz from going abroad.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) may invite the PPP and Awami National Party to join its movement again.

A decision over this is is expected at PDM’s next steering committee meeting after Ediul Fitr. This was decided during a telephonic conversation between PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday.

Sources sources said the three leaders held detailed consultations on sending the government home and future strategies of the PDM, The News reported. The publication said it was also decided that the PDM’s anti-government movement will immediately start after Eid.

Shehbaz will hold meetings with the leaders of the PDM parties and play a central role in PDM's upcoming movement, it was decided in the meeting the sources said, adding that Shehbaz, Nawaz and Fazl agreed to go to court against the FIA barring Shehbaz from going abroad.

After Eid, the alliance will hold its steering committee meeting where discussions will held on inviting PPP and ANP back to PDM.

The three leaders agreed that if the issues were resolved, the PPP and ANP would rejoin the PDM after Eid, the sources said.

They discussed PDM's meeting agenda. Shehbaz suggested to include the Kashmir issue in the PDM agenda.

PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari said the telephonic conversation between the three leaders was "not a new thing," The News reported.

Natural for Shehbaz Sharif to be in limelight: PML-N spokesperson

On a question about Shehbaz playing a dominant role now instead of Maryam Nawaz, Bukhari said Shehbaz was the PML-N president and it was natural for him to be in the limelight. She said Maryam will continue to play her role in the PDM and assist Shehbaz in all issues.

Replying to a question that the PDM is going to make PPP and ANP an offer to rejoin the movement, she said Fazl is PDM's president and was already in touch with the PPP and ANP over the issue.

A week back, a delegation of PPP had already met the Maulana at his residence, she said.