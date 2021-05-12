Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could honour Philip with daughter’s name

Speculation around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter’s name is going through the roof as the due date draws closer.



After the death of Prince Philip, UK gambling site Ladbrokes is predicting that the baby name Philippa is growing popular as many speculate that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be honouring the recently-departed royal family member with their daughter’s name.

Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes said, per People: "The support for baby Philippa is showing no signs of slowing down, and we've been forced to trim the odds again that it's the name for Harry and Meghan's daughter.”

If the couple decided to honour the Duke of Edinburgh, they will be following in the steps of Harry’s cousins Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall who also gave their newborn sons the middle name of Philip.

Apart from Philip, the predictions for the name Diana after Harry’s late mother Princess Diana are also escalating, after Queen Elizabeth whose name is currently in the lead.