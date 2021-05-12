Pakistani players make significant gains in ICC Test rankings after Zimbabwe series

Pakistani bowlers Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, and Shaheen Afridi have moved up in the charts as the players played important roles in Pakistan's win. Photo Courtesy: ICC

Pakistani players have taken great strides in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after a successful series against Zimbabwe, the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed on Wednesday.

Pakistan were able to vanquish both South Africa and Zimbabwe in the recently-held Test, T20I and ODI series in both countries, courtesy some splendid bowling by Pakistan's pacers.

Hassan Ali, Nauman Ali, and Shaheen Afridi have all improved their Test rankings after contributing significantly to Pakistan's win in the second Test against Zimbabwe in Harare.

The green shirts defeated the visitors by an innings and 147 runs to complete a 2-0 clean sweep of Zimbabwe.

Read more: Babar Azam congratulates team for ‘amazing effort’ in Zimbabwe

"Hasan has moved up six places to the 14th position, Shaheen is up nine places to 22nd and Nauman has gone from 54th to the 46th position after registering only the sixth instance of three bowlers from one side finishing with five-wicket hauls in the same Test," read the ICC's press release.

Not to worry, though. The batsmen have left their mark on the rankings table as well with Abid Ali’s player of the match knock of 215 not out paving the way for him to advance 38 places to number 40 in the rankings while Azhar Ali has gained four slots to reach the number 16 position, after scoring 126.

Meanwhile, Nauman's quickfire 97 inning propelled him to climb 35 places up to reach the 116th spot in the rankings.

Pakistan sealed an emphatic win over Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs on the fourth day of the second Test at Harare Sports Club and take the series 2-0.