Wednesday May 12 2021
Met dept warns of tropical cyclone likely developing in East Arabian Sea

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Representational image/File photo.
  • Pakistan Meteorological Department issues an alert for a cyclone likely developing in the eastern Arabian sea.
  • Low air pressure is expected in the southeastern Arabian Sea on the morning of May 14.
  • Met dept asks fishermen to remain alert and not venture into the deep sea May 14 onwards.

KARACHI: Pakistani Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday  issued an alert for a cyclone likely developing in the eastern Arabian sea.

According to the PMD spokesperson, low air pressure is expected in the southeastern Arabian Sea on the morning of May 14.

The weather department said that due to favourable weather conditions, low air pressure may take the form of a tropical cyclone on May 16.

Maintaining that none of Pakistan's coastal areas is under threat from the developing system, the department nonetheless issued directives for fishermen to remain alert and not venture into the deep sea May 14 onwards.


