Wednesday May 12 2021
Wednesday May 12, 2021

Ayesha Omar reaches 4.4 million followers on Instagram

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has reached 4.4 million followers on Instagram and said ‘It’s deeply humbling to have you all as my family’.

Taking to Facebook-owned app, the Tanhai star wrote “We are a family of 4.4 Million today!!!”.

She further said “I couldn’t be more grateful to have you all by my side. Through thick and thin. Through better or worse. I love each and every one of you…. and want to thank each and every one of you, for lifting me up and bringing me back to the ground, every time I needed it.”

“For pushing me, everyday, to do better and better, to be better and better. For encouraging me to keep moving forward, through every obstacle and adversity. It’s deeply humbling to have you all as my family,” Ayesha Omar added.

The actress went on to say “Sending out love, hugs, beautiful thoughts, sunset magic, calming ocean sounds, child-like happiness and prayers to all of you.”

