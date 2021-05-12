US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler calls on COAS Gen Bajwa

US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa on May 12, 2021. Photo: ISPR.

ISLAMABAD: US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss several matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and the United States, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military's media wing, during the meeting, the two sides discussed the overall regional security situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields, the fight against COVID-19, and recent developments in the Afghan peace process were discussed.

COAS Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan has sincerely supported the peace process and a prosperous, stable, and peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of the region in general and for Pakistan, in particular.

He also expressed his hope for greater Pak-US bilateral cooperation in all domains in future.

The US dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts and support for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

