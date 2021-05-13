Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan Army chief offers Eid prayers with troops at LoC

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 13, 2021

  • COAS Gen Bajwa spends Eid day with troops deployed at LoC.
  • Hails morale of troops, devotion, and operational preparedness.
  • Pays tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan for their sacrifices.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday offered Eid prayers with troops at the Line of Control (LoC) and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

Speaking at the occasion, according to the ISPR, the COAS hailed morale of troops, devotion, and operational preparedness.

Gen Bajwa also appreciated the formation for all-out assistance extended to civil administration for containment of COVID-19 and stressed the need to exercise maximum caution.

“Security, safety, and well-being of the people of Pakistan is our responsibility and the Pakistan Army will do everything to live up to expectations of our nation,” he reiterated.

Related items

He especially paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan for their sacrifices.

“As soldiers, we take pride to be on duty and defending the motherland irrespective of the front or occasion,” the COAS emphasised.

He said on this Eid day, we must not forget the valiant struggle of the brave people of Kashmir.

He said it is time to end the human tragedy in the Indian occupied Kashmir and resolve the dispute as per aspirations of the people of Kashmir and the UN resolutions.

More From Pakistan:

Approval granted: Shehbaz Sharif’s name to be added to ECL

Approval granted: Shehbaz Sharif’s name to be added to ECL
PML-N demands judicial probe into Rawalpindi Ring Road scam

PML-N demands judicial probe into Rawalpindi Ring Road scam
Pakistan reports 3,265 new coronavirus infections over past 24 hours

Pakistan reports 3,265 new coronavirus infections over past 24 hours
British PM honours four Pakistanis for humanitarian services in UK on Eid

British PM honours four Pakistanis for humanitarian services in UK on Eid
In call with Saudi king, PM Imran Khan condemns Israeli attack on Al Aqsa

In call with Saudi king, PM Imran Khan condemns Israeli attack on Al Aqsa
PM Imran Khan celebrates Eid in Nathiagali

PM Imran Khan celebrates Eid in Nathiagali
Pakistan observes Eid-ul-Fitr under strict coronavirus lockdown

Pakistan observes Eid-ul-Fitr under strict coronavirus lockdown
Eid ul Fitr 2021: Namaz Timing in Pakistan major cities

Eid ul Fitr 2021: Namaz Timing in Pakistan major cities
Eid ul Fitr 2021: Namaz Timing in Lahore

Eid ul Fitr 2021: Namaz Timing in Lahore
Eid ul Fitr 2021: Namaz Timing in Karachi

Eid ul Fitr 2021: Namaz Timing in Karachi
PM Imran Khan urges nation to follow Covid-19 SOPs on Eid-ul-Fitr

PM Imran Khan urges nation to follow Covid-19 SOPs on Eid-ul-Fitr
Pakistanis share funny greetings after unexpected Eid announcement

Pakistanis share funny greetings after unexpected Eid announcement

Latest

view all