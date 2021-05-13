Pakistan Army chief offers Eid prayers with troops at LoC

COAS Gen Bajwa spends Eid day with troops deployed at LoC.

Hails morale of troops, devotion, and operational preparedness.

Pays tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan for their sacrifices.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday offered Eid prayers with troops at the Line of Control (LoC) and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.



Speaking at the occasion, according to the ISPR, the COAS hailed morale of troops, devotion, and operational preparedness.

Gen Bajwa also appreciated the formation for all-out assistance extended to civil administration for containment of COVID-19 and stressed the need to exercise maximum caution.

“Security, safety, and well-being of the people of Pakistan is our responsibility and the Pakistan Army will do everything to live up to expectations of our nation,” he reiterated.

He especially paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan for their sacrifices.



“As soldiers, we take pride to be on duty and defending the motherland irrespective of the front or occasion,” the COAS emphasised.

He said on this Eid day, we must not forget the valiant struggle of the brave people of Kashmir.

He said it is time to end the human tragedy in the Indian occupied Kashmir and resolve the dispute as per aspirations of the people of Kashmir and the UN resolutions.