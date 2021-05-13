PM Imran Khan calls Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to show solidarity

PM Imran Khan calls Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and assures him of Pakistan's full support of the Palestinian cause.

President Arif Alvi also writes a letter to Abbas to show solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called the President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the ongoing situation in Palestine.

During the phone call, PM Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the rights of Palestinian people and their legitimate struggle.

The prime minister reassured president Abbas of Pakistan’s efforts in mobilising the international community against flagrant violations of human rights and international law.

He re-affirmed Pakistani leadership’s complete support during this time of crisis, the PM Office said in a press release.

President Abbas welcomed Pakistan’s support and appreciated the Pakistani leadership’s response and its statements condemning Israel’s attacks in Gaza and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He briefed prime minister Khan on the most recent developments and exchanged views on future actions.



The prime minister strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and lethal air strikes by Israel in Gaza, resulting in the death of 56 civilians, including children.

The two leaders agreed to continue to closely engage in the ongoing situation.

A day earlier, the prime minister took to Twitter and extended full support to Palestine, its leadership and the Palestinian people.

President Dr Arif Alvi also strongly condemned Israel’s violence and illegal actions and assured his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas of Pakistan’s support towards the Palestinian cause.

In a letter addressed to Abbas on Thursday, Dr Alvi said that Israel’s violent acts were against humanitarian norms, human rights, and international law.

“I reassure you of our efforts in mobilising the international community for the Palestinian cause and to continue raising voice for the Palestinian people,” the president said.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding support for a just settlement of the Palestine issue in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and for the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state, with pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds-Al- Sharif as its capital.

During the last few days, Israeli forces had attacked worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque with guns and fire, followed by lethal attacks on Gaza resulting in deaths of innocent Palestinians, including over a dozen children and scores of others injured.

The president, in his letter, conveyed the deep sadness and concern over the series of violent attacks perpetrated by Israeli occupying forces against innocent worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Your Pakistani brothers and sisters, including myself, share your pain and distress caused by Israel’s indiscriminate killing of innocent Palestinians, including children in Gaza. We express our profound sympathies and condolences for the victims of these attacks and pray for a speedy recovery of the injured,” the president further added.