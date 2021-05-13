Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 13 2021
Sarwat Gilani marked Eid celebrations with special mention to Palestine

Thursday May 13, 2021

Pakistani star Sarwat Gilani marked her Eid celebrations with a special mention to the people of Palestine.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a photo of her hand which had the word “Palestine” with a heart made with henna.

"This Eid is dedicated to my brothers and sisters in Palestine! We stand with you. I wish we could do more than just that!" she captioned the post. 

Many celebrities of late have been voicing their support over the atrocities taking place in Palestine 

They have voiced their outrage over the attacks by Israeli forces on worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine. 

Tensions have mounted in the city throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, amid growing anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from Jerusalem homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers.

People from across the globe have condemned the attack and demanded world leaders to step up. 

Take a look:



