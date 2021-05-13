Can't connect right now! retry
OIC calls emergency meeting on Palestine upon Saudi Arabia's request

Thursday May 13, 2021

  • OIC convenes emergency meeting of to discuss Israeli atrocities in Palestine.
  • The meeting has been pushed upon the request of Saudi Arabia and will take place virtually on Sunday, May 16.
  • Meeting will shed light on the Israeli aggression in Palestine, particularly Al-Quds Al-Shareef, and acts of violence in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa mosque.

Following Israel's atrocities in Gaza, which killed at least 87 civilians — including children —  together with the forced eviction of  Palestinians from East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has decided to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the matter.

According to the OIC, the decision was pushed by Saudi Arabia, which is the chair of the Islamic Summit. 

The meeting will virtually take place on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

"Upon the request of the Kingdom of #SaudiArabia, chair of the Islamic Summit, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will on Sunday 16 May 2021 hold a virtual open-mended meeting of its Executive Committee at the level of foreign ministers," the OIC wrote on Twitter.

It said that the meeting will shed light on the Israeli aggression in Palestine, particularly Al-Quds Al-Shareef, and acts of violence in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa mosque.

According to Gaza's Ministry of Health, so far, 17 children have been killed as a result of Israel's air strikes, while the number of wounded has risen to 500, out of which 26 are in critical condition.

