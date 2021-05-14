Coronavirus: Punjab schools to stay closed till May 23

Schools across Punjab will remain closed till May 23 as coronavirus cases continue to increase in the province.



This was announced by Punjab education Minister Dr Murad Raas on Twitter Friday.

He said that a review meeting will be held on May 18.

The education minister, meanwhile, urged the public to make sure they follow the standard operating procedures set by the government.

On May 8, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced that all educational institutions — schools, colleges, universities, and others — will remain closed till May 23.

The NCOC said a meeting to review the decision would be held on May 18 and the decision to reopen the educational institutions would be taken after taking into account the coronavirus situation at the time.