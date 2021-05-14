Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus: Punjab schools to stay closed till May 23

By
Web Desk

Friday May 14, 2021

Schools across Punjab will remain closed till May 23 as coronavirus cases continue to increase in the province.

This was announced by Punjab education Minister Dr Murad Raas on Twitter Friday.

He said that a review meeting will be held on May 18. 

The education minister, meanwhile, urged the public to make sure they follow the standard operating procedures set by the government.

On May 8, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced that all educational institutions — schools, colleges, universities, and others — will remain closed till May 23.

The NCOC said a meeting to review the decision would be held on May 18 and the decision to reopen the educational institutions would be taken after taking into account the coronavirus situation at the time.

More From Pakistan:

Eid moon sighting controversy: Could the Shawwal moon have been spotted on May 12?

Eid moon sighting controversy: Could the Shawwal moon have been spotted on May 12?
Pakistan down to 61% of COVID-19 peak, cases falling: report

Pakistan down to 61% of COVID-19 peak, cases falling: report
Pakistanis over 30 years old can register for coronavirus vaccine starting next Sunday

Pakistanis over 30 years old can register for coronavirus vaccine starting next Sunday
Pakistan loses 48 more people to coronavirus as nation celebrates Eid under strict guidelines

Pakistan loses 48 more people to coronavirus as nation celebrates Eid under strict guidelines
Even during Eid holidays, Imran Khan is obsessed with Shehbaz Sharif: Marriyum

Even during Eid holidays, Imran Khan is obsessed with Shehbaz Sharif: Marriyum
2 minors dead, 3 people injured after car falls into storm drain near Karachi airport

2 minors dead, 3 people injured after car falls into storm drain near Karachi airport
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's decision about Eid correct, no need to observe qaza fast: Tahir Ashrafi

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's decision about Eid correct, no need to observe qaza fast: Tahir Ashrafi
Shehbaz Sharif telephones political leaders to extend Eid wishes

Shehbaz Sharif telephones political leaders to extend Eid wishes
Pakistan, Turkey to jointly move UN for urgent meeting on Palestine: FM Qureshi

Pakistan, Turkey to jointly move UN for urgent meeting on Palestine: FM Qureshi
PM Imran Khan calls Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to show solidarity

PM Imran Khan calls Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to show solidarity
Shawwal moon delay: Leaked video of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee member triggers controversy

Shawwal moon delay: Leaked video of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee member triggers controversy
Pakistan Army chief offers Eid prayers with troops at LoC

Pakistan Army chief offers Eid prayers with troops at LoC

Latest

view all