Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner opens up about the toxicity of social media: ‘There’s no escaping it’

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 15, 2021

Fashion icon Kendall Jenner got vulnerable about her struggles with mental health and how social media played a big part in escalating them. 

The supermodel is speaking out during the Mental Health Awareness Month as she touched upon the topic of her anxiety in the latest instalment of her Open Minded series with Vogue.

“What’s affected my anxiety the most is the amount of negativity that I see,” said the 25-year-old.

“There’s just literally too much. I find that the more I’m looking at the screen, the more detached I feel with my own body or to what’s happening right in front of me,” she continued.

“My relationship with social media is a bit addictive right now, which I don’t like and I’m not proud to say that, but I also feel like that’s something that probably most of us can relate to,” she added.

“I don’t like that I feel the need to have social media in the first place,” she said but noted that in today’s world, “there is no escaping it.”

Jenner further explained that what “boils [her] blood” is “someone claiming a false narrative for me…I have moments of feeling like I’m breaking or feeling like I can’t take it anymore.”

“Because of social media, everything is highlighted, everything is heightened whether good or bad. I feel most of my social media anxiety is actually more the overwhelmingness of it all,” said the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan waxworks moved away from royals at Madame Tussauds

Prince Harry, Meghan waxworks moved away from royals at Madame Tussauds
Rapper Noname slams celebs for keeping mum about Israel’s oppression of Palestinians

Rapper Noname slams celebs for keeping mum about Israel’s oppression of Palestinians

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. part ways

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. part ways
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez ‘still going strong’ despite physical distance

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez ‘still going strong’ despite physical distance
Justin Bieber's on-screen wife Zoey Deutch reveals a secret

Justin Bieber's on-screen wife Zoey Deutch reveals a secret
BTS to join Friends cast in Reunion Special on May 27

BTS to join Friends cast in Reunion Special on May 27
Katy Perry getting brutally honest about her boy-crazy younger self

Katy Perry getting brutally honest about her boy-crazy younger self
Disney says Shang-Chi, Free Guy to have exclusive theatrical release

Disney says Shang-Chi, Free Guy to have exclusive theatrical release
'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests

'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests
Prince Harry touches on wanting to ‘break the cycle’ of childhood suffering

Prince Harry touches on wanting to ‘break the cycle’ of childhood suffering
Katy Perry drops new Pokémon collaboration track ‘Electric’

Katy Perry drops new Pokémon collaboration track ‘Electric’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘divided’ over shocking revelations

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘divided’ over shocking revelations

Latest

view all