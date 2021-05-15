Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 15 2021
By
UWUneeba Waqar

Cyclone Tauktae likely to cause thunderstorms, gusty winds in Karachi

By
UWUneeba Waqar

Saturday May 15, 2021

  • Maximum speed of 70-90km/hr recorded around the cyclone.
  • Cyclone Tauktae 1,460km from Karachi.
  • Sea conditions expected to be rough or very rough; fishermen advised not to venture into sea from May 16-20, says Met Department.

The Meteorological Department on Saturday issued an alert about the Cyclone Tauktae, saying that it will cause raindust/thunderstorms and gusty winds in Karachi.

Related items

The Depression over Southeast Arabian has intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “TAUKTAE” and lay centered at a distance of about 1,460km south-southeast of Karachi," read the Met Department's alert.

The weather department said that the maximum speed of the winds sustained around the cyclone have been recorded at 70-90km/hr, adding that they are expected to reach 100kh/hr.

"The system is likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) during next 12-18 hours," read the alert, adding that it can move in the north-northwest direction and reach the Indian city of Gujarat by the morning of May 18.

According to present environmental conditions and under the influence of this system, widespread raindust/thunderstorm with few heavy to very heavy falls and gusty winds of 70-90 Kmph are likely to occur in Thatta, Badin, Thar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot & Sanghar districts from 17 May to 20 May 2021," read the notification.

As per the weather department, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Dadu are expected to receive raindust/thunderstorm with few heavy falls and gusty winds of 40-60 km/h from May 18-20.

"Sea conditions will be rough to very rough and fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea during 16-20 May 2021," read the alert. 

Pakistan's coastal areas 'not under any threat' from cyclone: PMD

None of Pakistan's coastal areas are under any threat from a developing tropical cyclone, the Met Department had said in a statement on Friday.

"Yesterday’s low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea has rapidly intensified into a depression (intense low-pressure area) and lay centered around latitude," the statement had said.

"PMD’s Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi is closely monitoring the system and will keep updating accordingly," the Met Department had said.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan reports less than 2,000 coronavirus cases in a single day

Pakistan reports less than 2,000 coronavirus cases in a single day
Sindh has not banned Sinopharm vaccine, clarifies Murtaza Wahab

Sindh has not banned Sinopharm vaccine, clarifies Murtaza Wahab
'Not just a performer': PM Imran Khan saddened over Farooq Qaiser's death

'Not just a performer': PM Imran Khan saddened over Farooq Qaiser's death
Palestine appreciates Pakistan’s principled, steadfast, and unflinching support

Palestine appreciates Pakistan’s principled, steadfast, and unflinching support
Pakistan to receive $153mn from WB to boost coronavirus vaccination drive

Pakistan to receive $153mn from WB to boost coronavirus vaccination drive
Pakistan marks day of solidarity with Palestine as Israel continues relentless attack

Pakistan marks day of solidarity with Palestine as Israel continues relentless attack
Army chief vows not to let terrorists disturb peace in Western border areas

Army chief vows not to let terrorists disturb peace in Western border areas
Pakistan's coastal areas 'not under any threat' from cyclone: PMD

Pakistan's coastal areas 'not under any threat' from cyclone: PMD
Two villages in DI Khan celebrate Eid ul Fitr today

Two villages in DI Khan celebrate Eid ul Fitr today
Coronavirus: Punjab schools to stay closed till May 23

Coronavirus: Punjab schools to stay closed till May 23
Eid moon sighting controversy: Could the Shawwal moon have been spotted on May 12?

Eid moon sighting controversy: Could the Shawwal moon have been spotted on May 12?
Pakistan down to 61% of COVID-19 peak, cases falling: report

Pakistan down to 61% of COVID-19 peak, cases falling: report

Latest

view all