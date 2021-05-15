Cyclone Tauktae: Sindh govt releases contact info in case of rain-related emergency

Cyclone 2A making landfall near Karachi at peak intensity as Category 3 equivalent hurricane in May 1999. — Wikipedia

The Sindh government has established a Central Control Cell to deal with all emergencies, if any, that arise from the tropical cyclone Tauktae affecting the province.

According to a notification, the cell has been set up in the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department's Committee Room on the 2nd Floor, in the New Sindh Secretariat Building No. 1 in Karachi.

The cell will undertake the following tasks:

- Work round the clock and resolve issues related to rain emergency throughout the province.

- Coordinate with other cells established for the subject purpose by IG Sindh, DG Rangers, Health Department, Home Department, PDMA Sindh, as well as Divisional Headquarters, i.e. Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners at respective district levels.

- Provide guidance and assistance to general public on any query regarding rain emergency.



The cell will be managed by Muhammad Hanif Channa, Secretary (GA), SGA&CD.

The following contact details were provided for the public to use in case of emergencies:

Helpline number: 1070

Telephone number: 021-99222967

WhatsApp number: 0317-0266875

Fax number: 021-99222655

Email: [email protected]









